Sunday's contest at Hertz Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-68 victory for Iowa, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Hawkeyes came out on top in their last outing 100-62 against FGCU on Saturday.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on November 9 by a score of 80-76, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Hawkeyes have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Iowa has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

100-62 over FGCU (No. 66) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 80) on November 19

94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 104) on November 12

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 117) on November 24

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 27.7 points per game (scoring 92.1 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 192nd in college basketball) and have a +194 scoring differential overall.

