Iowa State vs. Texas A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Iowa State matchup in this article.
Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-1.5)
|136.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-0.5)
|134.5
|-110
|-110
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, four out of the Aggies' six games have gone over the point total.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
