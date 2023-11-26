Sunday's contest features the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) matching up at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-71 win for Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no line set.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 72, Iowa State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-0.3)

Texas A&M (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Both Iowa State and Texas A&M are 4-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Cyclones are 3-3-0 and the Aggies are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 29.5 points per game with a +177 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.5 points per game (62nd in college basketball) and give up 53 per contest (second in college basketball).

Iowa State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.0 boards. It is pulling down 34.7 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.7 per contest.

Iowa State hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (309th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (179th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones rank 13th in college basketball with 109.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 70.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa State has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (25th in college basketball action), 9.7 fewer than the 18.5 it forces on average (fifth in college basketball).

