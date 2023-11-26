Iowa vs. Kansas State November 26 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Clark: 29.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Martin: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.