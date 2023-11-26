How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0), winners of six straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 71 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.4 points, Kansas State is 5-0.
- Iowa's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71 points.
- The 92.1 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 41.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (51).
- Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51 points.
- When Kansas State gives up fewer than 92.1 points, it is 6-0.
- This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 52.2% from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
- Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75 FG%
Kansas State Leaders
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|W 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|FGCU
|W 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 75-57
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-61
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina
|W 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
