The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0), winners of six straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 71 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Kansas State is 5-0.

Iowa's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71 points.

The 92.1 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 41.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (51).

Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51 points.

When Kansas State gives up fewer than 92.1 points, it is 6-0.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 52.2% from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75 FG%

Kansas State Leaders

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena 12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule