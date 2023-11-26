Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Joey Anderson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Anderson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In six of 38 games last season, Anderson scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Anderson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Anderson averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, giving up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.