When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Kevin Korchinski light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Korchinski has picked up two assists on the power play.

Korchinski's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:31 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:29 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.