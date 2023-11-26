The Chicago Blackhawks, including Lukas Reichel, will be on the ice Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Reichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Reichel has averaged 15:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Reichel has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reichel has a point in four games this year through 18 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of 18 games this year, Reichel has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Reichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Reichel has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reichel Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 1 4 Points 1 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

