The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Vucevic tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 121-108 loss against the Raptors.

Below, we break down Vucevic's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.4 16.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 9.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.5 PRA -- 29.7 29.6 PR -- 26.7 26.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Nets

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.1 per game.

He's taken 3.5 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's Bulls average 99.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114.9 points per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 24.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 26th in the NBA, giving up 13.9 makes per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 13 13 3 1 0 0

