Minnesota (6-5) will face off against their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears (3-8) in a matchup on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Vikings favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Vikings against the Bears is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Bears vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been winning five times, have been losing five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have led four times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up two times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging three points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

The Vikings have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 5.6 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is allowing eight points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Bears have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have been outscored in that quarter in five games.

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bears have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (0-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Vikings have been winning seven times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

This year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

The Vikings have won the second half in two games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 12.9 points on average in the second half.

