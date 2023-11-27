T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings will host D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of star pass-catchers.

Most of the key contributors for the Vikings and the Bears will have player props available for this game.

Khalil Herbert Touchdown Odds

Herbert Odds to Score First TD: +800

Herbert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

T.J. Hockenson Touchdown Odds

Hockenson Odds to Score First TD: +800

Hockenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 60.5 (-114) Equanimeous St. Brown - - 7.5 (-114) Darnell Mooney - - 25.5 (-114) Cole Kmet - - 39.5 (-114) Khalil Herbert - 53.5 (-114) 10.5 (-114) Justin Fields 197.5 (-114) 53.5 (-114) - Roschon Johnson - 22.5 (-114) 7.5 (-114)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jordan Addison - - 49.5 (-114) Ty Chandler - 30.5 (-114) - Joshua Dobbs 227.5 (-114) 34.5 (-114) - T.J. Hockenson - - 62.5 (-114) Alexander Mattison - 44.5 (-114) 9.5 (-114) K.J. Osborn - - 29.5 (-114) Brandon Powell - - 22.5 (-114)

