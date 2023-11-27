Going into their game against the Minnesota Vikings (6-5), the Chicago Bears (3-8) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:15 PM on Monday, November 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Their last time out, the Bears lost 31-26 to the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings were knocked off by the Denver Broncos 21-20 in their most recent outing.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Out Lucas Patrick OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Larry Borom OL Illness Out Khari Blasingame FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Out Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Out

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable Nick Mullens QB Back Full Participation In Practice Akayleb Evans CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Khyiris Tonga DL Knee Questionable Jaren Hall QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Bears Season Insights

The Bears are posting 323.8 total yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 325.5 total yards per game (15th-ranked).

The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 26.0 points surrendered per game. They have been more effective on offense, compiling 20.9 points per contest (18th-ranked).

With 184.4 passing yards per game on offense, the Bears rank 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 25th, giving up 245.9 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, Chicago has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in rushing yards per game (139.5) and best in rushing yards surrendered per game (79.5).

The Bears have recorded 13 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and committed 19 turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season for a -6 turnover margin that ranks 25th in the NFL.

