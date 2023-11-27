How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo
Bears Insights
- This season the Bears put up per game (20.9) than the Vikings give up (20.9).
- The Bears average only 3.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Vikings allow per contest (320.6).
- This year Chicago rushes for 45.5 more yards per game (139.5) than Minnesota allows (94).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (14).
Bears Away Performance
- In road games, the Bears put up 20.5 points per game and concede 28.8. That's less than they score overall (20.9), and more than they allow (26).
- The Bears' average yards gained on the road (314.5) is lower than their overall average (323.8). But their average yards conceded in road games (378.7) is higher than overall (325.5).
- Chicago's average passing yards gained (185.7) and conceded (285.7) on the road are both higher than its overall averages of 184.4 and 245.9, respectively.
- The Bears' average yards rushing on the road (128.8) is lower than their overall average (139.5). But their average yards conceded on the road (93) is higher than overall (79.5).
- The Bears convert 43% of third downs on the road (0.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 58.2% away from home (10.6% higher than overall).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 24-17
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|Carolina
|W 16-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|at Detroit
|L 31-26
|FOX
|11/27/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|-
|12/24/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
