The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Bears Insights

This season the Bears put up per game (20.9) than the Vikings give up (20.9).

The Bears average only 3.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Vikings allow per contest (320.6).

This year Chicago rushes for 45.5 more yards per game (139.5) than Minnesota allows (94).

The Bears have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (14).

Bears Away Performance

In road games, the Bears put up 20.5 points per game and concede 28.8. That's less than they score overall (20.9), and more than they allow (26).

The Bears' average yards gained on the road (314.5) is lower than their overall average (323.8). But their average yards conceded in road games (378.7) is higher than overall (325.5).

Chicago's average passing yards gained (185.7) and conceded (285.7) on the road are both higher than its overall averages of 184.4 and 245.9, respectively.

The Bears' average yards rushing on the road (128.8) is lower than their overall average (139.5). But their average yards conceded on the road (93) is higher than overall (79.5).

The Bears convert 43% of third downs on the road (0.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 58.2% away from home (10.6% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New Orleans L 24-17 CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina W 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - - 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX

