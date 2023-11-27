Bears vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and the Chicago Bears (3-8) play on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North foes.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Vikings and the Bears.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|3
|43
|-160
|+135
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 43 points.
- Chicago's average game total this season has been 43.4, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have covered the spread four times this year (4-6-1).
- This season, the Bears have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- Chicago is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
Minnesota Vikings
- The average total in Minnesota's games this year is 45.2, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Vikings have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-1).
- The Vikings have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
Vikings vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Vikings
|23
|9
|20.9
|19
|45.2
|5
|11
|Bears
|20.9
|14
|26
|31
|43.4
|7
|11
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.
- The Bears have gone over the total once in their past three contests.
- The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (19.7 per game) than overall (20.9), and giving up more points in the division (29.3) than overall (26).
- The Vikings have put up a total of 23 more points than their opponents this year (2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 56 points (5.1 per game).
Vikings
- Over its last three contests, Minnesota has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.
- In Minnesota's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
- In contests against divisional opponents, the Vikings are posting 21.5 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 23 points per game. From a defensive angle, they are giving up 11.5 points per game in divisional contests compared to 20.9 points per game in all games.
- The Vikings have outscored their opponents by a total of 23 points this season (2.1 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 56 points on the year (5.1 per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|41.7
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|22.4
|26.5
|ATS Record
|4-6-1
|1-3-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-4-0
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-2
|1-5
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.2
|46.9
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|25
|23.7
|ATS Record
|7-3-1
|2-3-0
|5-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-0
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
