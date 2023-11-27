Chicago Bears receiver Cole Kmet will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.6 per game.

Kmet has caught 49 passes on 61 targets for 439 yards and five scores. He averages 39.9 yards per game.

Kmet vs. the Vikings

Kmet vs the Vikings (since 2021): 5 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

Kmet will square off against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings give up 226.6 passing yards per contest.

The Vikings have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.4 per game).

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Kmet Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kmet has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Kmet has received 18.6% of his team's 328 passing attempts this season (61 targets).

He has been targeted 61 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (74th in NFL).

Kmet has reeled in a TD pass in three of 10 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (20.8%).

Kmet has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (28.2% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

