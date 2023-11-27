The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Cole Kmet hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet has collected 439 yards receiving on 49 catches with five TDs this campaign, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Kmet has reeled in a TD pass in three of 10 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0

