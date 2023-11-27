The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will D'Onta Foreman hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Chicago's top rusher, Foreman, has carried the ball 92 times for 381 yards (54.4 per game), with four touchdowns.

Foreman also averages 7.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Foreman has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0

