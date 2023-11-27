Darnell Mooney will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Mooney has 345 yards on 23 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 39 times, and puts up 34.5 yards receiving per game.

Mooney vs. the Vikings

Mooney vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 72.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 72.2 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Vikings give up 226.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.4 per game).

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Mooney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Mooney has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 70.0% of his games (seven of 10).

Mooney has been targeted on 39 of his team's 328 passing attempts this season (11.9% target share).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (36th in NFL).

Mooney, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (4.2%).

Mooney (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

