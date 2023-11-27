The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Darnell Mooney hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mooney will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has put together a 345-yard campaign on 23 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 39 occasions, and averages 34.5 yards.

In one of 10 games this year, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0

Rep Darnell Mooney with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.