The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are slated to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Equanimeous St. Brown hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Equanimeous St. Brown score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has totaled 44 yards on four receptions, averaging 11 yards per game.

Having played four games this season, St. Brown has not had a TD reception.

Equanimeous St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

