Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 12 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 226.6 per game.

Fields has passed for 1,370 yards (195.7 yards per game) this season, as Fields has completed 62.7% of his throws (116-for-185), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. With his legs, Fields has 341 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 65 totes, producing 48.7 rushing yards per game.

Fields vs. the Vikings

Fields vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 183.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 183.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Minnesota in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 226.6 passing yards the Vikings allow per outing makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Vikings' defense is ranked 21st in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 192.5 (-115)

192.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+185)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities this year.

The Bears have passed 48.5% of the time and run 51.5% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Fields is No. 10 in the league averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (1,370 total yards passing).

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in six of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 54.2% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

Fields has passed 22 times out of his 185 total attempts while in the red zone (26.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields went over his rushing yards total twice in seven games played this season.

Fields has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 10 carries in the red zone (22.2% of his team's 45 red zone rushes).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16-for-23 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 18 ATT / 104 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 6-for-10 / 58 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 15-for-29 / 282 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-35 / 335 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 11-for-22 / 99 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

