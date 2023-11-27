When the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and Chicago Bears (3-8) square off on November 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Joshua Dobbs and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Fields this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Justin Fields vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Joshua Dobbs 7 Games Played 11 62.7% Completion % 63.5% 1,370 (195.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,216 (201.5) 12 Touchdowns 12 6 Interceptions 6 341 (48.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 389 (35.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 192.5 yards

: Over/Under 192.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

This year, the Vikings are ceding 20.9 points per contest (19th in NFL) and 320.6 total yards per game (18th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,493 passing yards allowed (226.6 per game).

Against the run, the Vikings have surrendered 1,034 rushing yards this year, ranking 12th in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they are 12th in the NFL with seven.

On defense, Minnesota is 24th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 41.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 16th at 53.3%.

Who comes out on top when the Vikings and the Bears square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 227.5 yards

: Over/Under 227.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Vikings are surrendering 20.9 points per game (19th in NFL) and 320.6 total yards per game (18th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 226.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 15th in the NFL with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Vikings have allowed 1,034 rushing yards this season, ranking 12th in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they are 12th in the NFL with seven.

On defense, Minnesota is 16th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.3%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 24th (41.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.