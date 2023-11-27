Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 94 per game.

Herbert has accumulated 307 yards on 67 rushes (51.2 ypg). Herbert has also caught 12 passes for 89 yards while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Herbert vs. the Vikings

Herbert vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 18 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 18 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Vikings this season.

The 94 rushing yards the Vikings concede per outing makes them the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Vikings have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Vikings' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

Bears Player Previews

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.

The Bears have passed 48.5% of the time and run 51.5% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 19.3% of his team's 348 rushing attempts this season (67).

In six games this year, Herbert has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has 4.2% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six red zone carries for 13.3% of the team share (his team runs on 53.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Khalil Herbert Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Herbert Receiving Insights

Herbert, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

Herbert has 6.4% of his team's target share (21 targets on 328 passing attempts).

He averages 4.2 yards per target this season (89 yards on 21 targets).

In one of six games this year, Herbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

With two red zone targets, Herbert has been on the receiving end of 5.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

