Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wapello County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Wapello County, Iowa. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Wapello County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Buren High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Eldon, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
