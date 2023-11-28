Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allamakee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Allamakee County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allamakee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Community High School at Kee High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lansing, IA
- Conference: Upper Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.