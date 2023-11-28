The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Boris Katchouk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 10:53 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.