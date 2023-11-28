The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Boris Katchouk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

  • Katchouk has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • Katchouk has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 10:53 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

