Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (4-7) battle the Boston Celtics (8-2) at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Bulls are getting 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from LaVine this year.

Alex Caruso gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Coby White is putting up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Brown posts 24.7 points, 2.7 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Derrick White averages 15 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 2 blocks.

Bulls vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Bulls 119.6 Points Avg. 109.8 105.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 47.7% Field Goal % 44.3% 36.9% Three Point % 34.9%

