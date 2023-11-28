Bulls vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (5-13) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game road slide when they take on the Boston Celtics (13-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.
Bulls vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-12.5
|218.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 10 of 18 outings.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 218.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago has gone 5-13-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|9
|52.9%
|115.8
|222.5
|107.3
|219.5
|226.6
|Bulls
|10
|55.6%
|106.7
|222.5
|112.2
|219.5
|219.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.
- Chicago has been better against the spread at home (3-7-0) than away (2-6-0) this season.
- The Bulls score just 0.6 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Celtics give up (107.3).
- Chicago is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 107.3 points.
Bulls vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-13
|0-0
|9-9
|Celtics
|9-8
|1-1
|7-10
Bulls vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Bulls
|Celtics
|106.7
|115.8
|28
|9
|4-3
|8-3
|3-4
|10-1
|112.2
|107.3
|11
|4
|4-5
|5-3
|5-4
|7-1
