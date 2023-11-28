Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - November 28
The Chicago Bulls (5-13) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Boston Celtics (13-4) on Tuesday, November 28 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Bulls are coming off of a 118-109 loss to the Nets in their most recent game on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points in the Bulls' loss, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Out
|Toe
|9.8
|3.6
|2.2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf), Jrue Holiday: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.