The Chicago Bulls (5-13) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics (13-4) on November 28, 2023 at TD Garden.

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Chicago is 4-7 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.

The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics allow.

Chicago is 3-4 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score 107.2 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (106). Defensively they allow 108.7 per game, 7.9 fewer points than on the road (116.6).

Chicago is giving up fewer points at home (108.7 per game) than on the road (116.6).

This season the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (22.3 per game) than away (21.1).

Bulls Injuries