Nikola Vucevic and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics meet at TD Garden on Tuesday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -172) 0.5 (Over: -200)

The 14.5-point over/under for Vucevic on Tuesday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Vucevic averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Vucevic's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -159)

The 20.5 points prop total set for DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday is 1.0 fewer point than his season scoring average (21.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 4.5 assists per game, which is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.

DeRozan has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Tuesday's points prop for Zach LaVine is 21.5. That's 0.6 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

LaVine has picked up 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Tuesday is 1.4 more than his scoring average on the season (28.1).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (8.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -159)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 21.4 points per game this season, 2.1 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Brown has picked up 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

