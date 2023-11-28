Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - November 28
The Boston Celtics (13-4) and the Chicago Bulls (5-13) are slated to square off on Tuesday at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jaylen Brown and Nikola Vucevic are two players to watch.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI
Bulls' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bulls lost to the Nets on Sunday, 118-109. Their high scorer was DeMar DeRozan with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|27
|6
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Coby White
|23
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Zach LaVine
|20
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 10.2 boards and 3.1 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field.
- DeRozan gives 21.5 points, 3.3 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- The Bulls get 22.1 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists.
- Coby White averages 13.4 points, 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Patrick Williams averages 7.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists, making 37.6% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Vucevic
|16.4
|9.4
|3.6
|0.9
|0.6
|1.1
|Zach LaVine
|19.6
|5.2
|3.9
|0.9
|0.2
|2.4
|DeMar DeRozan
|19.4
|3.0
|4.3
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|Coby White
|14.6
|2.9
|3.9
|1.2
|0.3
|3.2
|Patrick Williams
|8.2
|4.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.9
|1.3
