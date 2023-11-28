Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cerro Gordo County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you live in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cerro Gordo County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mason City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osage High School at Newman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.