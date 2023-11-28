Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Cole Guttman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Guttman stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Guttman has zero points on the power play.
- Guttman's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
