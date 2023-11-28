Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Floyd County, Iowa is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Floyd County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles City High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashua-Plainfield High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rockford, IA
- Conference: Top of Iowa Conference - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
