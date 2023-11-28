Top Heat vs. Bucks Players to Watch - November 28
Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (10-7) play the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) at Kaseya Center.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Heat's Last Game
In their previous game, the Heat lost to the Nets on Saturday, 112-97. Their top scorer was Caleb Martin with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Caleb Martin
|22
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jaime Jaquez
|18
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Cole Swider
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
Bucks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Bucks topped the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 108-102. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 33 points (and added six assists and 16 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|33
|16
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Damian Lillard
|31
|5
|4
|2
|0
|4
|Malik Beasley
|14
|6
|0
|3
|0
|4
Heat vs Bucks Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo puts up 22.7 points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5.0 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry is posting 8.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 29.9 points, 10.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard contributes with 25.6 points per game, plus 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists.
- Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the field.
- Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|30.7
|10.7
|5.0
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|18.9
|9.0
|3.2
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|21.4
|3.6
|6.1
|0.8
|0.0
|2.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|17.6
|3.0
|3.4
|1.0
|0.6
|1.2
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|15.2
|5.5
|1.3
|1.1
|3.6
|1.6
|Jaime Jaquez
|MIA
|14.9
|4.5
|2.8
|1.1
|0.1
|1.8
