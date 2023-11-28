If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Ida County, Iowa, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ridge View High School at Pocahontas Area High School