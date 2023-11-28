The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Kraken are coming off a 5-1 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their most recent outing.

The Blackhawks have scored 30 goals during their past 10 outings, while allowing 35 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have netted three power-play goals (10.3%). They are 3-7-0 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+145)

Blackhawks (+145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 6-13 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime games.

In the five games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 12 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 4-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 26th 2.77 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 23rd 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 25th 29.3 Shots 27.7 30th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 8th 23.53% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 26th 73.85% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 22nd

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

