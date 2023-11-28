Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Plymouth County, Iowa today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Plymouth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsley-Pierson High School at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lawton, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
