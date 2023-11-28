Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Scott County, Iowa, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Dubuque High School at Epworth at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dubuque Senior High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
