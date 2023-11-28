Seth Jones will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken play at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Does a bet on Jones intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Seth Jones vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 25:24 on the ice per game.

Jones has yet to score a goal through 19 games this season.

In seven of 19 games this season, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 19 games played.

Jones' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 43.5% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 3 7 Points 7 0 Goals 2 7 Assists 5

