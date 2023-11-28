When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Tyler Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Johnson has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:32 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:45 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 5-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

