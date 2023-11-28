Zach LaVine NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - November 28
The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down LaVine's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|22.1
|22.0
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.0
|5.4
|Assists
|3.5
|3.4
|4.2
|PRA
|--
|30.5
|31.6
|PR
|--
|27.1
|27.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.6
Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Celtics
- LaVine is responsible for attempting 18.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.0 per game.
- He's attempted 7.4 threes per game, or 20.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- LaVine's Bulls average 98.8 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 107.3 points per game.
- On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.6 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 21st in the league, giving up 13.2 makes per contest.
Zach LaVine vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/9/2023
|42
|27
|7
|6
|4
|0
|1
|11/21/2022
|34
|22
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|11/4/2022
|37
|16
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|10/24/2022
|32
|19
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
