The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Beacons allow to opponents.

In games Drake shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Beacons are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 320th.

The 80.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.9 more points than the Beacons allow (66.3).

Drake is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Drake performed better in home games last season, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 on the road.

Drake sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 1.0 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% in home games and 38.0% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule