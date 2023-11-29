How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Beacons allow to opponents.
- In games Drake shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Beacons are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 320th.
- The 80.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.9 more points than the Beacons allow (66.3).
- Drake is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Drake performed better in home games last season, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 on the road.
- Drake sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 1.0 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% in home games and 38.0% when playing on the road.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|SFA
|L 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Akron
|W 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Knapp Center
