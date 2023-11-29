The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -12.5 142.5

Drake Betting Records & Stats

In four of five games this season, Drake and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points.

Drake has an average total of 152.8 in its games this year, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Drake has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -800 or more twice this season and won both games.

Drake has a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 4 80% 80.2 151.5 72.7 139 141.7 Valparaiso 1 20% 71.3 151.5 66.3 139 141.3

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Drake compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The 80.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.9 more points than the Beacons allow (66.3).

Drake has a 1-4 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.3 points.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 1-4-0 0-2 4-1-0 Valparaiso 4-1-0 1-0 1-4-0

Drake vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Valparaiso 14-1 Home Record 8-7 6-6 Away Record 2-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

