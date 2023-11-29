The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
  • In games Iowa shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.
  • The 88.7 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 17.3 more points than the Ospreys allow (71.4).
  • When Iowa totals more than 71.4 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa posted 89.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
  • The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game last year at home, which was four more points than they allowed when playing on the road (72).
  • In home games, Iowa averaged 3.3 more treys per game (10) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall W 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.