The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Ospreys allow to opponents.

In games Iowa shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.

The 88.7 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 17.3 more points than the Ospreys allow (71.4).

When Iowa totals more than 71.4 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa posted 89.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game last year at home, which was four more points than they allowed when playing on the road (72).

In home games, Iowa averaged 3.3 more treys per game (10) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule