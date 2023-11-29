Artemi Panarin is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings square off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (29 total points), having amassed 11 goals and 18 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Chris Kreider has 13 goals and seven assists to total 20 points (1.0 per game).

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Vincent Trocheck's 17 points this season have come via five goals and 12 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 6 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 20 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 12 goals and eight assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3

