Will Alex Vlasic light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

