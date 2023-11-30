The Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6 Red Wings (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 20 times, and won seven, or 35.0%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played 14 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 76 (5th) Goals 53 (30th) 63 (14th) Goals Allowed 73 (23rd) 20 (4th) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 16 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Chicago went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 3-7-0 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Chicago has gone over the total five times.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Blackhawks' games average 7.3 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks' 53 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 73 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -20.

