Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - November 30
As they ready for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5), the Chicago Bulls (5-14) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at United Center.
The Bulls are coming off of a 124-97 loss to the Celtics in their last outing on Tuesday. Coby White totaled 19 points, one rebound and three assists for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
