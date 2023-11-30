As they ready for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5), the Chicago Bulls (5-14) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at United Center.

The Bulls are coming off of a 124-97 loss to the Celtics in their last outing on Tuesday. Coby White totaled 19 points, one rebound and three assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

